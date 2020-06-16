Staying apart for now, Girl Scout troops are forming online for the Cayuga County area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting a series of online events to connect with families during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the council, which includes Cayuga County, is hosting virtual information sessions to introduce non-Girl Scouts and their families to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSNYPENN said that it welcomes new members at any time of year and is always looking for caring and trusted adults to serve as volunteers, but that troops are forming and meeting virtually during this time.

"Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience girls try new things, challenge themselves and discover passions — all while developing friendships that last a lifetime. Whether preparing to explore nature and the great outdoors, expressing artistic talents, developing the next great thing, or participating in meaningful community service — Girl Scouts gain strong leadership and life skills as they have a blast and earn badges in just about anything that piques their interest," the council said.

The schedule for online sessions: