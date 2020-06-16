Staying apart for now, Girl Scout troops are forming online for the Cayuga County area

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting a series of online events to connect with families during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the council, which includes Cayuga County, is hosting virtual information sessions to introduce non-Girl Scouts and their families to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSNYPENN said that it welcomes new members at any time of year and is always looking for caring and trusted adults to serve as volunteers, but that troops are forming and meeting virtually during this time.
"Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience girls try new things, challenge themselves and discover passions — all while developing friendships that last a lifetime. Whether preparing to explore nature and the great outdoors, expressing artistic talents, developing the next great thing, or participating in meaningful community service — Girl Scouts gain strong leadership and life skills as they have a blast and earn badges in just about anything that piques their interest," the council said.
The schedule for online sessions:
• Parent & Caregiver Chats provide an opportunity for adults to get to know the Girl Scouts. Sessions are the held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of the month now through December. Search “parent caregiver chat” at gsnypenn.org/events to register for the date that best fits your schedule.
• Daisy Discovery sessions for girls in Pre-K and kindergarten and their families allow girls to work toward their first patch and launch their Girl Scouts journey. Girls and adults use separate screens to participate in breakout rooms. Staff will discuss the program with adults while girls participate in an engaging activity. Sessions are offered a few times a month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. now through August. Search “daisy discovery” at gsnypenn.org/events to register.
For additional information, contact GSNYPENN Customer Care at (855) 213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.