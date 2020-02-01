Sterling Renaissance Festival facing legal action from town

The Sterling Renaissance Festival is facing legal action from the town of Sterling due to its owner's refusal to obtain event permits and a fire inspection in 2019.
However, the attraction's owner, Doug Waterbury, believes he is exempt from obtaining either.
According to records produced by a Freedom of Information Law request, the town's code enforcement officer, Bob Day, cited Waterbury for refusing the fire inspection on July 22 and failing to obtain mass gathering permits for every weekend the festival took place last summer. When contacted by The Citizen, Day declined comment on the matter.
Speaking with The Syracuse Post-Standard in December, though, Day said he would not allow the festival to open this summer if Waterbury still refuses to comply with the town.
The permit is required of any gathering of more than 500 people in the town of Sterling, not including the village of Fair Haven, according to the Land Use Regulations adopted by the town in June 2014. Those who apply for the permit must outline their plans for necessary water, sewage and toilet facilities, as well as traffic control, sanitary food service and more.
The town's regulations say permit applications must be filed at least 30 days prior to the gathering, with a security deposit of $500 for every 15 acres and a fee of $100 for gatherings of less than 1,000 people, and $200 for gatherings of more than that. Also, no mass gathering can last longer than three days without requiring another permit.
Town Supervisor June Smith declined comment on the matter as well, citing "pending litigation" against Waterbury.
When reached by The Citizen, the festival owner said he was unaware of any such litigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Regardless, Waterbury believes the festival isn't subject to the permit and fire inspection requirements because they were introduced in the 2014 regulations. At almost 45 years old this summer, the attraction is "grandfathered in" against those requirements, he said. He cited Section 14, which says any pre-existing uses can continue despite not conforming to the new regulations.
At least one member of the Sterling Town Board appears to believe there's merit to Waterbury's argument. According to minutes from the board's July 22 meeting, Councilor Scott Crawford read Section 14 of the Land Use Regulations and said, "If the (town's) attorney is only looking at the mass gathering section, he also needs to read the pre-existing, non-conforming section."
Waterbury believes Smith and Day, who's been code enforcement officer for about a year, are the source of the town's actions against him and the festival.
"He's got a badge and he wants to use it," the festival owner said of Day. "He's just trying to make himself relevant."
Waterbury also believes the mass gathering permit is geared toward temporary events in the area, such as the summer music festivals at the Sterling Stage Kampitheater. The festival, on the other hand, has a permanent multi-million-dollar infrastructure that is already inspected by the state health department, insurance companies and more, he said.
Obtaining mass gathering permits for every weekend of the festival would mean about $1,500 in fees on top of the time and energy of filing compliant applications, Waterbury said. The permits also require assigning one "crowd manager" for every 250 people, and the festival draws 100,000 annually. That's why Waterbury has decided to contest the town on the issue, he said.
"We're trying to be diplomatic, but they're asking us to do something that we're not required to do," he said. "And I'm not a big fan of government oversight, of overreaching authority."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.