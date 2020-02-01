Sterling Renaissance Festival facing legal action from town

At least one member of the Sterling Town Board appears to believe there's merit to Waterbury's argument. According to minutes from the board's July 22 meeting, Councilor Scott Crawford read Section 14 of the Land Use Regulations and said, "If the (town's) attorney is only looking at the mass gathering section, he also needs to read the pre-existing, non-conforming section."

Waterbury believes Smith and Day, who's been code enforcement officer for about a year, are the source of the town's actions against him and the festival.

"He's got a badge and he wants to use it," the festival owner said of Day. "He's just trying to make himself relevant."

Waterbury also believes the mass gathering permit is geared toward temporary events in the area, such as the summer music festivals at the Sterling Stage Kampitheater. The festival, on the other hand, has a permanent multi-million-dollar infrastructure that is already inspected by the state health department, insurance companies and more, he said.