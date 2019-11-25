A Sterling woman faces charges stemming from a residential burglary on Sunday in Fair Haven.
Serra C. Longo, 42, of 14828 Lake Street Ext., Sterling, was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, according to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Authorities say the burglary occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Nov. 24 on Fancher Avenue in the village of Fair Haven. According to the press release, the burglary was reported by the home owner who was in Florida and observed the crime remotely through a home security system.
You have free articles remaining.
A picture of the suspect was distributed on social media and input from the public was instrumental in identifying Longo, according to the release.
Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for Longo’s residence and as a result were able to make an arrest. Longo was arraigned in the town of Sterling Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to return to Sterling court on Dec. 11.
The sheriff's office thanks the public for their assistance and says anyone with information can contact Det. Joshua Blanchard at 315-253-3902. Anonymous tips can be left on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Website at www.cayugasheriff.com.