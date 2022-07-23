'Still relevant today:' Traveling Harriet Tubman exhibition unveiled in Auburn

AUBURN — When discussing a large statue he made honoring famed abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman, sculptor Wesley Wofford said he felt Tubman guided his hand.

Wofford was one of multiple speakers Saturday for a Tubman tribute event unveiling a cast of a statue Wofford made for a traveling exhibition called "Harriet Tubman — Journey to Freedom." The event was held at the Harriet Tubman Home, 180 South St., where she lived as a free woman for over 50 years. The tribute and unveiling was part of various festivities Auburn has held this year to honor Tubman's 200th birthday.

Speaking to over 100 people, Wofford said he was honored to be at "this sacred place" to honor Tubman.

"Even today there's still so much tearing each other down and dividing us, the structural racism that exists and color lines that that draws, and I think that she is still relevant today to what we all need to be doing together," Wofford said.

He said he hopes to do his part to display "these underrepresented stories."

"This is one statue, and there should be at least 50,000 more to rival the 50,000 that exist that only tell one side of the story," Wofford said, which drew claps and shouts of "Yes!" from the audience.

The statue depicts Tubman and a younger person holding onto her arm, with chains behind them. The exhibition was installed in Auburn July 1 at the Tubman home, which is a part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in the city. The statue is set to be at the site through Aug. 31.

Earlier, the Rev. Dr. Laticia Hill Godette, president and CEO of Ottendorf Laboratories and presiding elder of the Camden, NJ district, spoke. She talked about people working hard and taking on multiple jobs but still struggling due to structural racism. Although the Tubman statue was going to be unveiled, Godette said Tubman's legacy and life could not be adequately acknowledged "without unveiling and exposing" the sins of racism, sexism and classism and talking about such issues.

"It's easier to talk about what Harriet Tubman did in the past, it's easier to talk about what she did for others way back then, but how are we living the legacy if we do not talk about right now?" she said to a string of applause.

After becoming free, Godette said, Tubman helped free others. Godette told the crowd "we must go back and get those who have been marginalized."

Other speakers included Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and Bishop Dennis V. Proctor of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, which Tubman was a part of.

Afterward the statue was unveiled, prompting thunderous applause. Mentors and other officials from TRU-Impact Inc., a youth tutoring and mentoring organization from Rochester, looked at the statue along with its students.

Student Rafael Belliard said every time he learns more about a historical figure who fought against racism, he likes to learn more, including Tubman.

"I think there's some stuff in there that (in) my school, they didn't even bother to teach," he said.

Jalyssa Tucker, a TRU-Impact mentor, talked about what she would like people to take away from Saturday's event.

"Never draw back on history. There's always things to learn and to be open to. And within our community, I don't think that people have that knowledge of knowing what women (such) as Harriet Tubman have done," she said. "I really didn't know she fought for women's rights, which was very informative. So I will take everything that I got from here and take it back home."

Olivia Price, granddaughter of the Rev. Paris Price of the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church, spoke with Wofford while they looked at the exhibit. Olivia, 3, placed some small flowers she found at the statue. Pointing out the chains that are a part of the sculpture, Paris Price asked Olivia, "What did we say about the chains?" Olivia replied by saying, "It was naughty." Price said, "They were naughty, yes, put chains on other people." Wofford said that is "a nice way of saying it," to which people nearby agreed.

Price talked about why she took Olivia to the event, adding her granddaughter has two books about Tubman.

"I wanted her to see this statue to see the determination on her face and to see how she helps others to find freedom, and it's still relevant today," Price said.