'Still surreal': Sennett church moving into former First Love Ministries

+2 Auburn church, soup kitchen to close after 38 years AUBURN — After 38 years and countless free meals for the community, First Love Ministries will hold its final service Sunday, Dec. 1.

Bob then led McCray, assistant pastor Merritt Harris and senior pastor John Elmer on a tour of the building, which housed St. Aloysius Church before First Love opened there in the early '90s.

After more discussion, the Caninos agreed to sell the building to Vineyard. Bob felt that McCray and her congregation would continue the work he and Lorraine did there, he told The Citizen.

"I don't know how to explain it in layman's terms, but I felt something," he said. "Their heart wasn't far away from where my heart was — taking care of the poor, caring about the community. So their vision for their congregation was pretty close to the vision that I had, and was working with for all the years that we were there. I felt like God was showing me, 'Hey, it's time to step aside.'"

McCray said the sale will be finalized this month, but the Caninos have already let Vineyard begin moving into and renovating the building.

The work to be done includes replacing the roof and gutters, as well as restoring the sanctuary to its original hardwood floors and banisters. Vineyard also wants to improve the building's access to people with disabilities. The church is searching for grants that support that kind of work, McCray added, as well as historic preservation grants, since the church was built in 1902.