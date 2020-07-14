Stops left off Centro plan to restart bus service between Cayuga County, Syracuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centro is planning to restart bus service between Auburn and Syracuse, but riders in Weedsport, Elbridge and Moravia will remain out of the loop.

The regional transportation provider temporarily eliminated many routes in April as the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and businesses. And while a majority of operations resumed in mid-June, Centro said at that time that it lacked the resources to provide service between Cayuga County and Syracuse as well as its connections between Oswego County and Syracuse.

This week, Centro said its intercity bus service connecting Cayuga County and Oswego County to Syracuse will resume Aug. 10 and that "the resumption of service will include changes that allow Centro to operate more efficiently."

Route 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton, Route 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles-Camillus, and Route 7 Welch Allyn are being consolidated into a new 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton route that will provide service to Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton and serve the Centro Transit Hub.

This route will offer 12 round trips each weekday, increasing service to Skaneateles (up from 10), Marcellus (up from 10) and Taunton up from six per day. Service hours will also be expanded to provide trips later in the evening.