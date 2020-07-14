Stops left off Centro plan to restart bus service between Cayuga County, Syracuse

Centro is planning to restart bus service between Auburn and Syracuse, but riders in Weedsport, Elbridge and Moravia will remain out of the loop.
The regional transportation provider temporarily eliminated many routes in April as the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and businesses. And while a majority of operations resumed in mid-June, Centro said at that time that it lacked the resources to provide service between Cayuga County and Syracuse as well as its connections between Oswego County and Syracuse.
This week, Centro said its intercity bus service connecting Cayuga County and Oswego County to Syracuse will resume Aug. 10 and that "the resumption of service will include changes that allow Centro to operate more efficiently."
Route 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton, Route 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles-Camillus, and Route 7 Welch Allyn are being consolidated into a new 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton route that will provide service to Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton and serve the Centro Transit Hub.
This route will offer 12 round trips each weekday, increasing service to Skaneateles (up from 10), Marcellus (up from 10) and Taunton up from six per day. Service hours will also be expanded to provide trips later in the evening.
On weekends, a new 238 Auburn-Township 5 bus route will operate between Auburn and Township 5 in Camillus.
Services that are "discontinued until further notice" include Route 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge, and Route 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia.
In Oswego County, Route 246 Oswego-Fulton-Syracuse will now operate as an express route via Route 481 on all trips between Fulton and Phoenix. In addition, some trips will operate as express routes via Route 481 between the Route 31 corridor and Syracuse.
On weekends, this service will operate as an express route via Route 481 between Fulton and Phoenix, and will continue to provide three round trips each Saturday and Sunday.
New bus schedules and maps are available at centro.org.
