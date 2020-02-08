Storm brings Auburn snowfall level up to normal

After a mostly dry and mild January and early February, winter weather returned with force Thursday and Friday, delivering enough snow to bring Auburn's seasonal total slightly above normal.

The National Weather Service reported Auburn's 24-hour snowfall reached 9.8 inches at 6 a.m. Saturday. That was more than half of the accumulation for the whole month of January, which saw just 18.1 inches fall. It was also the highest 24-hour snow total in Auburn during the 2019-20 winter weather season.

At the start of the week, Auburn's seasonal snowfall level was 8.2 inches below normal for this point. Following the storm, the season is now slightly above normal.

The NWS reported Auburn's seasonal snowfall level as of 6 a.m. Saturday was 73.8 inches, compared with the normal of 73.5 inches. It was well below the 120.4-inch record level set in 2004.

While snowfall has return to normal, average temperatures in Auburn have remained warm.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The average maximum temperature in Auburn for 2020 has been 36.9 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with the normal of 31.1 degrees. The low average of 23.1 degrees is well above the normal of 14.2. And the average temperature, reported at 29.8 degrees, is comfortably higher than the 22.7-degree normal level.