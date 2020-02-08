Storm brings Auburn snowfall level up to normal

After a mostly dry and mild January and early February, winter weather returned with force Thursday and Friday, delivering enough snow to bring Auburn's seasonal total slightly above normal.
The National Weather Service reported Auburn's 24-hour snowfall reached 9.8 inches at 6 a.m. Saturday. That was more than half of the accumulation for the whole month of January, which saw just 18.1 inches fall. It was also the highest 24-hour snow total in Auburn during the 2019-20 winter weather season.
At the start of the week, Auburn's seasonal snowfall level was 8.2 inches below normal for this point. Following the storm, the season is now slightly above normal.
The NWS reported Auburn's seasonal snowfall level as of 6 a.m. Saturday was 73.8 inches, compared with the normal of 73.5 inches. It was well below the 120.4-inch record level set in 2004.
While snowfall has return to normal, average temperatures in Auburn have remained warm.
You have free articles remaining.
The average maximum temperature in Auburn for 2020 has been 36.9 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with the normal of 31.1 degrees. The low average of 23.1 degrees is well above the normal of 14.2. And the average temperature, reported at 29.8 degrees, is comfortably higher than the 22.7-degree normal level.
The above-average temperatures should be helping Auburn-area residents with the heating bills. The NWS tracks a statistic called heating degree days, which reflects the energy needed to heat a building.
In Auburn, total heating degree days since July 1 reached 3,866 as of early Saturday, down from the normal level of 4,184 and well below the 1918 record of 4,946.
For more weather data, as well as short-and long-range forecasts and live radar, visit auburnpub.com/weather. Visit auburnpub.com/newsletters to sign up for our weather newsletter, which sends a daily report to your email inbox each morning, along with any NWS alerts.