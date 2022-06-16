 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Storm knocks out power in parts of northern Cayuga County

More than 1,200 residences in Cayuga County lost electrical power as a line of severe storms came through the area Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a tornado watch for Cayuga County until 11 p.m. Thursday.

RG&E reported on its website that the majority of the 1,200 customers in the Ira, Fair Haven and Sterling areas who lost power should expect to have it restored around 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

In the southern part of Cayuga County, NYSEG restored power to 12 customers in the towns of Genoa and Venice. 

This story may be updated.

