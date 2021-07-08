 Skip to main content
Storms knock out power to more than 1,000 in Cayuga County
Storms knock out power to more than 1,000 in Cayuga County

Strong storms that moved through the region Thursday afternoon knocked out power for more than 1,000 customers in Cayuga County.

Wind and rain at about 4:15 p.m. reportedly took a tree down in Weedsport that was blocking traffic in the area of Route 31 and Towpath Road.

A downed tree caused the closure of one lane on Bonta Bridge Road in the Village of Meridian.

As of 4:45 p.m., Rochester Gas and Electric reported 1,007 customers without power in Cato, Meridian and Ira.

RG&E estimated that most customers would have their power restored by 7:45 p.m.

