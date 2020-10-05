Streak over: Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, but none on Monday

After 25 consecutive days with at least one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the Cayuga County Health reported that there were no new cases on Monday.

It's the first time since Sept. 9 that the county hasn't had a new confirmed case. The streak began Sept. 10 and lasted for more than three weeks. It included seven new cases on Sept. 26 — the most in a single day since April 16.

In a 25-day span, the county had 47 new cases. The health department has previously said that the new cases were connected to churches and worship services, the reopening of schools and social gatherings.

While there were no new cases on Monday, the county reported five over the weekend. Four women — two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s — and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus. Each of the new cases lives outside of Auburn. Contact tracing investigations are complete for the new cases.

Three residents who contracted COVID-19 are hospitalized. That's up from two hospitalizations on Friday when the health department last provided an update.