Streak over: Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, but none on Monday

After 25 consecutive days with at least one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the Cayuga County Health reported that there were no new cases on Monday.
It's the first time since Sept. 9 that the county hasn't had a new confirmed case. The streak began Sept. 10 and lasted for more than three weeks. It included seven new cases on Sept. 26 — the most in a single day since April 16.
In a 25-day span, the county had 47 new cases. The health department has previously said that the new cases were connected to churches and worship services, the reopening of schools and social gatherings.
While there were no new cases on Monday, the county reported five over the weekend. Four women — two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s — and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus. Each of the new cases lives outside of Auburn. Contact tracing investigations are complete for the new cases.
Support Local Journalism
Three residents who contracted COVID-19 are hospitalized. That's up from two hospitalizations on Friday when the health department last provided an update.
There are 18 people in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases. Another 175 people are in mandatory quarantine because they had contact with a case. The number of people in mandatory quarantine is down from Friday, when there were 197 people quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.
The county's total number of confirmed cases is up to 226. There have been three COVID-19 deaths in the county, but none since mid-July.
In neighboring Onondaga County, the number of active cases stood at 197 as of Monday. That number has been at or above 180 cases for more than a week and has been gradually climbing since Sept. 14, when it was down to 123. Hospitalizations in Onondaga County dipped over the weekend from 20 to 17.
For the Central New York region, the positive testing rate stood at 0.8% for the seven-day rolling average through Sunday, which was below the statewide figure of 1.2%, according to the state Department of Health. CNY hospitalizations totaled 23 on Sunday, the fourth straight day of 20 or more hospitalizations after that number had been below 20 dating back to Aug. 16. Three of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the region were in intensive care.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.