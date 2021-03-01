Strong winds, snow squalls predicted for Monday afternoon commute in Cayuga County-area

Snowmen come in all shapes and sizes, but there's a good chance you've probably never seen one that's as tall as a house. Our own Lincoln Riddle was in Vermontville, New York, when he came across just that.

The National Weather Service is forecasting some nasty weather conditions for Monday afternoon into the evening in the Cayuga County area.

Wind advisories have been issued for much of upstate New York, including all of Seneca, Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The agency has the advisory in affect for Cayuga County from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust up to 50 mph, NWS said.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," according to the advisory issued Monday morning. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result ... Winds will increase this afternoon and will be strongest this evening through tonight. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

The agency said snow squalls are also possible during the late afternoon and early evening. "Any squalls will have the potential to cause rapid changes in road conditions, low visibility, and up to a quick inch of snow."

