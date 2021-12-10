Strong winds, with gusts up to 65 mph, predicted for Cayuga County area this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued alerts, and utility companies are staging extra power restoration crews ahead of what's expected to be a heavy wind storm this weekend in much of upstate New York.

Sustained southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are predicted for an area that also includes Wayne and Oswego counties.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," NWS said. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. ... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

A wind advisory is in effect for southern Cayuga County, along with an area that includes Cortland, Tompkins, Seneca and Onondaga Counties. That advisory runs from 3 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are in the forecast.

New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric, both owned by the same corporation, along with National Grid put out statements Friday urging people to be prepared for power outages. The utilities said they are staging employees and equipment in areas expected to be affected the storm so they can respond quickly to any outages.

