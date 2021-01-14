Students launch new push to name Auburn High School after Harriet Tubman

The high school senior also addressed some concerns that have been raised about the suggested name change. She said the students advocating for the change hope that even if the renaming did happen, sport teams would still retain the "Auburn" part of their names.

She also acknowledged the fact that the district's administration building, on 78 Thornton Ave., is named after Tubman.

"Let's be honest: No one makes the connection between the two," Oliver continued. "Most people refer to the building as 'Tubman' or 'Thornton Ave.' the majority of the time. The high school is the center of our district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People come from all over, whether that be for sports tournaments or to take tests like the SATs, and when they're making this journey to our high school and type in 'Harriet Tubman' to their GPS, they may wonder, 'Who is Harriet Tubman?' or 'Why is the school named after her?' Small inquiries like this will prompt them to learn about Harriet's legacy and our history."

The renaming would also not detract from the district's focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, Oliver argued. She said "obviously most of our energy should be focused on maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment during the pandemic," but she added that she doesn't believe the outbreak should deter students from their goals and passions.