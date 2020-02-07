Study: del Lago Casino has $270M economic impact on Finger Lakes region

Del Lago Resort & Casino had a $270 million economic impact on the Finger Lakes region and supported nearly 1,700 jobs last year, according to a study released Thursday.
The economic and fiscal impact study conducted by Camoin Associates, a Saratoga Springs-based firm, found the casino generated $157 million in gaming revenue and $113 million in non-gaming sales and revenue in 2019.
According to the study, the impact in Seneca County is significant. The casino's presence led to nearly $238 million of new sales of goods and services in the county and the creation of 1,560 jobs. New earnings totaled more than $58 million.
There are benefits for the rest of the state, too. Sales are up by more than $32 million and 193 new jobs have been created. Earnings rose by $9.7 million.
Before del Lago opened in 2017, there were lofty projections that the casino would generate $263 million in net earnings during its first year of operations. While the casino hasn't hit that mark, del Lago CEO Brent Stevens highlighted the boost provided by the facility to the surrounding areas.
"Our company recognizes that the del Lago property has not met all benchmarks laid out when we first opened our doors in 2017; however, our economic and fiscal impact study has shown that we are fulfilling New York state's vision of spurring local economic activity by generating revenue and creating rewarding, local careers," Stevens said. "We've put our communities first by promoting local businesses and creating new jobs with higher than average wages across all industries in the area."
You have free articles remaining.
Del Lago's labor force comes from across the region. More than one-third of the workforce — 409 of the casino's 1,178 employees — hail from Seneca County. Residents from neighboring counties, including Cayuga, make up a portion of the staff. There are 200 casino employees from Cayuga County, according to the study.
As del Lago touts its successes, casino officials also asked the state for help. Over the last couple of years, there have been reports that del Lago and other upstate casinos want bailouts. But what the casinos are asking for is tax equity with tribal casinos in the region.
Del Lago's closest competitor, the Oneida Nation, has an agreement that requires it to pay 25% of its slot machine revenue to the state. That's a much lower rate than what del Lago pays. Del Lago pays 37% of its slot machine revenue and 10% of its revenue from sports wagering and table games to the state.
"This legislative session, we have the opportunity to balance tax rates across upstate New York in an effort to invest in our local workforce and create more revenue for New York state," Stevens said.
There is another legislative issue that could help del Lago and other casinos. While sports betting has been legalized and the casinos opened sports wagering lounges, gaming officials and state lawmakers believe the addition of mobile sports betting would create an additional revenue stream.
Other states that allow sports betting accept wagers on mobile devices. In New Jersey, a vast majority of the wagers are placed on mobile or online platforms.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, is a proponent of mobile sports betting. He thinks it will help the casino — and the state.
"It is well past time we take advantage of this supplemental revenue stream and allow our casinos to reach their full potential," he said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.