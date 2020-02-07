Study: del Lago Casino has $270M economic impact on Finger Lakes region

Del Lago Resort & Casino had a $270 million economic impact on the Finger Lakes region and supported nearly 1,700 jobs last year, according to a study released Thursday.

The economic and fiscal impact study conducted by Camoin Associates, a Saratoga Springs-based firm, found the casino generated $157 million in gaming revenue and $113 million in non-gaming sales and revenue in 2019.

According to the study, the impact in Seneca County is significant. The casino's presence led to nearly $238 million of new sales of goods and services in the county and the creation of 1,560 jobs. New earnings totaled more than $58 million.

There are benefits for the rest of the state, too. Sales are up by more than $32 million and 193 new jobs have been created. Earnings rose by $9.7 million.

Before del Lago opened in 2017, there were lofty projections that the casino would generate $263 million in net earnings during its first year of operations. While the casino hasn't hit that mark, del Lago CEO Brent Stevens highlighted the boost provided by the facility to the surrounding areas.