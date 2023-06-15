After performing a review on the building housing the Auburn Police Department and Auburn City Ambulance service, an engineering firm has recommended the APD relocate to a new structure and the ambulance service take over the current building.

At an Auburn City Council meeting June 8, Timothy Bivens of the Syracuse-based firm Barton & Loguidice gave a presentation on the findings of a study on the building that has contained the APD for decades and has also served as the headquarters for the ambulance service since fall 2021. Back in December 2022, council approved a $369,212 contract with the Barton & Loguidice for consulting services related to an intended renovation project for the building, with the firm holding a study on the work needed at the site, the cost of what renovations would be to bring the spot up to code, the location's long-term viability, etc.

Bivens told the council he suggests searching for an alternate site for the APD and recommends "doing a study, maybe looking at two to three options for site locations for the police department that better aligns with their program needs and size." That location could be city-owned property, property purchased to serve as a new building or lease space options.

"That's really what should be done, is to study, 'How do we get their program needs to fit in a facility that is conductive to their needs?'" he said.

Bivens said the APD's programming needs do not fit the building, as those needs are currently "about twice the usable area that's available in the building." Exterior parking is limited and there are no provisions for secure outdoor storage or vehicles.

The current apparatus bay does not meet the department's program needs, he noted, adding that the configuration of the the existing site would require separating departments between floors "much like it is now, which makes it difficult in the building, and it's not ideal for staff interaction, functional operation by the department or accessibility to the public."

However, the firm recommends repurposing the entire building to be utilized by the ambulance service.

"Programming and space needs align with the existing building," Bivens said. The presentation indicated that the service is ideally positioned at the call area's center, and the original facility was constructed for a similar use.

"The apparatus bays are conductive for use for the ambulances, more so than for police," he said. Bivens added that the ambulance service's needs fit well with the usable area of the building and would allow for some future growth.

The building has not received major renovations in the last 50 years, Bivens said.

"There has been some reconstructions projects but you can see from the vintage of the photos that it's pretty original," he added. The slides said other notable reconstructions items are that several parts of the building are not code compliant and are considered "pre-existing non confirming" under the current state building code. With a capital construction project, aspects of the structure that would need to be addressed include adding a sprinkler system "for fire separations, exit travel distances and separation of uses," Bivens said.

After the presentation, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if the police department has to be centrally located like the city fire department's station is and asked, "does that limit the scope of where the police station can be and what's available to us?"

Bivens said "we have spoke to some of that internally. The one benefit over police as opposed to ambulance is ambulance calls from the station, police is out on patrol all the time so they have cars that are out there, so there is a little more flexibility to relocation for them."

Councilor Timothy Locastro asked if building is an option. City Manager Jeff Dygert said that is a potential option and added "I know the question has come up in the past related to how we came about owning that property." Locastro asked if anyone has a "value, just roughly, what property's worth." Dygert said he didn't know what the value is and that would need to be looked into.

Giannettino asked if city staff could internally look into that. Dygert said "We could probably have the assessor's office work on some of that, see if we can find some comparables along with the realtor we're working with, things like that, see what the market looks like out there." Giannettino said Locastro's suggestion "got the gears turning a little."

"Maybe we would be better off if we had the opportunity to sell that building and had it repurposed by a private entity and starting from scratch for the police and ambulance. That may be a more affordable option for us," Giannettino said. "So staff could come up, through the assessor's office or whatever, what the market value of that building is, being on the waterfront, I would be interested in seeing that as well."

Bivens added that he feels the building, "even in its age, is in very good shape."