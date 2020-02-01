Stuffed for a cause: Contestants devour pierogies in fundraiser in Auburn

Amanda Pelletier, who is also on the task force's board, said that one of the goals of the task force is to make sure people don't have to go to multiple locations and to provide a consistent food schedule for people.

Patch beamed as she looked at all the people at the club, and said she was thrilled by the support.

"We may be brand new, but the support shown lets me know this is a reality. We are going to have a soup kitchen, and we're going to go even further with it to make it sustainable so that we don't have to rely on grants," she said.

The event, which included takeout dinners and raffles, raised $8,801.

Preston, who still had the cape and hat on after the event, said he was fine looking silly to draw support for the cause.

"That's what it's all about, is the cause. I spent 25 bucks to eat eight pierogies. It's not about trying to win the contest, it's about raising money for a good cause," he said. "There are people out there that are going hungry, and we're playing with food, so raise the money and help those who need it."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

