SU can't keep pace with Pitt, drops second game of the season

Syracuse: The Orange might have a brewing quarterback controversy on their hands. Culpepper, who beat testicular cancer in 2018, provided the only splashy play on his rainbow to Harris. DeVito spent most of the afternoon running for cover against one of the nation's top defensive lines. DeVito completed 9 of 15 passes for 32 yards and a pick while Culpepper went 4 of 9 for 88 yards and the score.

Pitt: The defense appears to be every bit as good as coach Pat Narduzzi expected. The long pass to Harris was a hiccup in an otherwise dominant performance. The offense, however, remains a bit of a mystery. The running back situation remains unclear heading into the teeth of a schedule that figures to get considerably tougher as the weeks pass.

The Panthers probably did enough to justify sneaking into the rankings last week but don't expect much upward movement until they have success against a team with a bit of a pedigree. No. 18 Louisville provides that opportunity next week.

Syracuse: The Orange welcome Georgia Tech to the Carrier Dome for the first time next Saturday when the Yellow Jackets visit.

Pitt: Continues a stretch of four straight home games to open the season when the Cardinals visit Heinz Field next Saturday. The former Big East rivals have met just once since Louisville joined the ACC, a 45-34 Panthers victory in 2015.

