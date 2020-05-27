Suboxone found in multiple packages to inmates at CNY correctional facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs mailed to inmates in central New York correctional facilities are being discovered at a "rapid pace," said a state police and correctional officers union on Wednesday.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association announced that staff at Willard Drug Treatment Campus recovered Suboxone, a drug meant for treating opioid addiction, hidden in multiple mailed letters to inmates. The Seneca County correctional facility is a drug treatment center for incarcerated people.

"There are no lengths that inmates will not go to right now to smuggle in drugs to facilities. Packages are coming in daily with all types of alterations to hide drugs," said Mark Deburgomaster, vice president for the western region of NYSCOPBA, in a Wednesday news release.

"Staff is doing a fantastic job picking up all the different ways people are trying to smuggle drugs into inmates," he said.

Between May 4 and May 18, the prescription drug was found in six cases either dried to a paper inside a letter or as orange strips in between a sheet of paper, according to the release. In one instance, two letters with dried Suboxone inside was sent to the same inmate five days apart from the same sender.