Success story: Jail hopes Auburn inmate's recovery inspires more

For the person receiving support, that creates an instant connection. And recovery from addiction isn't just about staying abstinent, Bush said. It's about that connection.

"It gives the person instant rapport, makes them feel like you've walked in their shoes," he said. "And Randy's unique. He's one of those people who comes along and you feel instantly connected to him."

Peer support is like serving as a navigator, Bush said. The person in recovery steers the ship, but the advocate can help them determine which direction they want to go in. They can do that by providing literature on local recovery services, asking simple questions like "Where do you see yourself in a year?" or, if they're incarcerated, serving as a middleman to the outside world.

Bush, who has a caseload of 180 people through Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs, spends most of his weekday mornings making calls for the additional people he sees at the Cayuga County Jail. He could be transitioning them to inpatient treatment, finding them housing, helping them search for jobs or setting them up with a local support group. The advocate role is a hard one to shut off, he said.