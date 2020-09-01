'Such a joy': Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for living willow structures at Auburn park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Aimee Gleason and Heather Hopkins said they remember when one of the two living willow structures at Miles Lepak Permaculture Park in Auburn was just a series of holes in the ground.

The two living willow structures recently installed at the park were shown off at a ribbon cutting Tuesday. About 50 people came to the event. One of the structures is a three-dome piece with a willow culture in the middle and the second is a 4-foot maze with a willow sculpture. The Auburn Planning Department began working with the core group for the Auburn Permaculture Park on this effort about a year ago. Artist Bonnie Gale took inspiration from the feedback and ideas of community members for the structures.

Gleason and Hopkins volunteered to help install the projects back in July and said they were thrilled to see them bloom. Hopkins, who brought her daughters to the ribbon-cutting, was glad they were able to learn from volunteering.

"It's nice to see how it's grown," Hopkins said. "It came together, everybody worked hard."

Gale was among those who spoke to the crowd before the ribbon-cutting. She thanked the various people involved with the projects and everyone at the event.

"It's been such a joy," she said.