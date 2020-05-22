'Such an elegant house': Meet the new owners of Auburn's Seymour mansion

The family plans a faithful restoration of the mansion, they said. They'll remove the excess plumbing and walls that were installed to convert it to apartments, which were occupied as recently as last year. A modern kitchen and bathroom will be added, and the yard will be transformed into a garden space. But otherwise, the Joynts want the property to look as much as possible like it did in 1861.

"Our emphasis is to do no harm to the house's historical nature," James said.

More specific details of the restoration, as well as its timeline and budget, are still being determined, James said. He and Katie are also in the middle of produce season in Pennsylvania, so they can't immediately commit their full time and attention to the project. But when they obtain their certificate of occupancy and work begins, it will be the family themselves doing most of it. They'll also harness their connection to the Amish community, and its builders and craftspeople, to help. That's not to say the family won't look for craftspeople in Auburn as well, James noted.