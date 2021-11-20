Suffragist with Cayuga County ties honored at 194th birthday celebration

SHERWOOD— Over 30 people walked into a world of painstakingly restored history Saturday afternoon.

The 194th birthday of suffragist and abolitionist Emily Howland was celebrated in the Odendore building in Sherwood. The home is where Howland's niece, Isabel Howland, lived for most of the first half of the 20th century. Emily was born Nov. 20, 1827.

Opendore was reopened earlier this year following a restoration that cost more than $1 million over about eight years. The project was overseen by the neighboring Howland Stone Store Museum, which ran the birthday celebration. Opendore is a part of the museum.

The event featured a tea and cake served and Trudy Buxenbaum, an Emily Howland reenactor. Visitors looked at a photography exhibit and other items. After different guests had been in the building for a little while, people gathered on chairs for a program, which featured Buxenbaum as Howland and writings of Howland's being read.

Before that program, Andy Simkin, vice president of the museum's board of trustees, said Emily Howland supported and taught in schools for Black women and girls and was president of the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, a women's voting rights group.

"By celebrating the birthday of a leader in promotion of equal rights, we remind ourselves of the importance of that struggle and the continued importance of it today," Simkin said.

Dr. Linda Van Buskirk, a member of the fundraising committee, said it was gratifying to see people at Opendore, which originally had a different name and has expanded and changed over the years since the home was first constructed nearly 200 years ago. The building was in disrepair at one point but has since been restored.

"I think people have watched this building really come up from the rubble, so they've got an affection for it," she said.

Christine Ciccone was one of the guests looking around the building Saturday. Ciccone, who was in the area visiting from Connecticut, was happy to be at Opendore. Looking at an old photo showing the disrepair Opendore was in at one point, she added that she was glad it was "brought back to its state of glory."

"It's great to see this kind of thing happen. I hate to see old buildings fall into disrepair and/or be torn down, because this is history and it needs to be preserved," she said.

