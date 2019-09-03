When someone asks me what my favorite part of the New York State Fair is, I don't hesitate to answer.
"The food truck competition," I say.
For all but one of the years since the fair's food truck competition began, I compile a list ranking the entries in order. I did that again this year for The Citizen and auburnpub.com.
In 2018, I was asked to be one of the judges who determined the winner of the Judges' Choice Award. I enjoyed the experience. (Who wouldn't?)
After the 2019 fair, I have ideas for how to improve the food truck competition. Some of these ideas have been in the back of my mind for a few years, but I didn't really put them out there. That changes with this post.
Here are five suggestions for improving the food truck competition:
1. The New York Experience is a great spot for it, but ...: You need tables. A lot more tables. A common complaint about moving the contest from Chevy Court to the west end of the fair is the lack of seating for people to consume food truck fare. There are tables along Broadway and some around the pond, but not nearly enough to accommodate the thousands of people who check out the food trucks. Putting more tables or benches in that area would help.
2. Bring back the Judges' Choice Award: This award brings some legitimacy to the proceedings. Instead of relying on a fan vote, which can be affected by campaigning or a truck's large social media presence, having judges choose the best of the best makes a difference. It's possible that the award took a one-year hiatus — I was told they wanted to let the trucks get acquainted with the new setup — but it should be back in 2020.
3. Encourage new entries from returning trucks. I'm sure there are fairgoers who may experience the food truck contest for the first time, but there are many who aren't new to this. There are a lot of food trucks who come back year after year. Several of them have a new entree to offer. But some don't mix it up. The fair should encourage (require?) creativity. The competition should find a way to make sure trucks aren't coming back year after year with the same entree. One idea: If you're using the same entree you used last year, you're ineligible to win the main prizes.
4. Establish a more formal awards structure. Instead of giving out a couple of awards, you could give awards to the best trucks in certain categories. For example, there were a lot of good barbecue options this year. "Best Barbecue" could be a category. There are usually some good dessert options. "Best Dessert" could be its own category. You could come up with any number of categories. The big prizes would continue to be the Judges' Choice (if the fair brings it back) and the People's Choice awards.
5. A new prize. The prizes have varied over the years. Gift cards are common. Generators have been presented in the past.
Here's an idea: The winners of the Judges' Choice award can either accept the gift card OR return to the fair next year as a vendor. It would be a one-time thing, but it could be a great opportunity if trucks choose. It would certainly raise the stakes of the competition and might attract more trucks from across the region and state.