Summer surge: COVID-19 cases up in Cayuga County during warmer months

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In May, Cuomo lifted the state's mask mandate for vaccinated people. The recommendation was for unvaccinated residents to continue masking up when they went out in public, but there has been no enforcement of that recommendation.

The summer months in 2020 were the calm before the storm. The number of confirmed cases began to rise in September (42), then spiked in October (228). The Cayuga County Health Department reported more than 4,000 cases in December and January. Hospitalizations soared — nearly half of the beds at Auburn hospital were occupied by COVID patients — and the death toll rose. There have been 90 virus-related fatalities, the last of which occurred in early March.

Local health officials are concerned that there could be a repeat of what happened last year — an increased number of cases as cooler weather settles in and more people gather indoors. That's why they have been encouraging more residents to take advantage of something that wasn't available at this time last year: The COVID-19 vaccines.

Less than half of Cayuga County residents (48.4% of nearly 77,000 people) are fully vaccinated. A majority of residents — about 52% — and 60% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose.