Summer surge: COVID-19 cases up in Cayuga County during warmer months

It could be a bad sign or a temporary spike. Whatever it is, the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County during the summer months goes against the trend observed last year.
Cayuga County had 72 cases in July, a 279% increase compared to the 19 cases it had in July 2020. In the first three days of August, there have been 22 confirmed cases. There were 35 cases in August 2020.
Public health experts and health care providers are concerned about the recent uptick in cases. They worry that Cayuga County is heading in the wrong direction.
"We are seeing an increase in the number of positive cases, which includes more children," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and Dr. Paul Fu, the chief medical officer at Auburn Community Hospital. "The Delta variant is present and highly contagious, and our community isn't as protected as it could be a low community vaccination rate of around 50%."
Last summer, COVID-19 vaccines weren't available — they received emergency approval in December. But cases were likely down because of mask requirements in public settings and social distancing guidelines — many of which have been eased over the past few months. Gov. Andrew Cuomo ended New York's state of emergency, which had been in effect since March 2020, in June. That meant the executive orders issued throughout the pandemic were no longer in place.
In May, Cuomo lifted the state's mask mandate for vaccinated people. The recommendation was for unvaccinated residents to continue masking up when they went out in public, but there has been no enforcement of that recommendation.
The summer months in 2020 were the calm before the storm. The number of confirmed cases began to rise in September (42), then spiked in October (228). The Cayuga County Health Department reported more than 4,000 cases in December and January. Hospitalizations soared — nearly half of the beds at Auburn hospital were occupied by COVID patients — and the death toll rose. There have been 90 virus-related fatalities, the last of which occurred in early March.
Local health officials are concerned that there could be a repeat of what happened last year — an increased number of cases as cooler weather settles in and more people gather indoors. That's why they have been encouraging more residents to take advantage of something that wasn't available at this time last year: The COVID-19 vaccines.
Less than half of Cayuga County residents (48.4% of nearly 77,000 people) are fully vaccinated. A majority of residents — about 52% — and 60% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose.
In their joint statement, Cuddy and Fu noted that the vaccination levels aren't where they need to be for herd immunity. They said 75% of the community would need to be vaccinated. Roughly 20,000 more residents would need to get the vaccine to reach that goal.
The health department has been trying to get more residents vaccinated. It recently launched an effort to vaccinate child care and school employees before the start of classes in September. The department worked with child care providers and school districts to set up a private clinic.
There have been public clinics held since January. Another walk-in clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moravia Central School. The vaccines will be administered in the middle school gymnasium.
"Our goal is to get those protected before we see a peak or before we see a surge," said Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator with the Cayuga County Health Department. "Those who are eligible who are not yet vaccinated: Get protected now to protect those who can't be vaccinated. But protect yourself, too."
