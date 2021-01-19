Sunset Restaurant in Auburn goes on the market

The Sunset Restaurant in Auburn is up for sale as a result of the passing of its longtime owner and operator.

Located on 93 N. Division St., the 8,200-square-foot restaurant has been listed for $850,000, broker John Bouck of Bouck Real Estate said in a news release Tuesday. The restaurant was listed by members of Sedor's estate after his passing in April at the age of 91. His parents, William and Helen Seloma Sedor, opened the restaurant in 1933.

“There are few people or organizations in this area that haven’t spent time dining, or attending a banquet, at this landmark," Bouck said. "It is foremost in Auburn’s fine dining history. The Sedor family has successfully operated this restaurant for many years, and the members of the family look forward to its continued success under new ownership.”

The restaurant will be sold turnkey, with all its fixtures, furniture and kitchen equipment. The kitchen can prepare food for more than 250 people, and the facility also includes a large banquet room, a circular bar and ample on-site parking.

Bouck said the property is being shown by appointment only to qualified individuals and companies.

For more information, call Bouck at (315) 252-7503.

