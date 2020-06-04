SUNY chancellor stepping down; Empire State College leader eyed as replacement

"I can't think of a better, stronger candidate than Jim Malatras," Schwartz said. "He's a brilliant public policy guy, he understands the state of New York, he understands state government, local government — and you need to be a jack-of-all-trades to be a successful chancellor and leader."

The governor has asserted more control over the SUNY's 64 campuses during the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended higher education. Sources said there also has been tension between the governor — who keeps a tight rein on state agencies and departments — and Johnson during her three years overseeing the sprawling university system.

Schwartz, 64, and Malatras both have deep ties to the governor, having worked together for years. They also are part of a tight-knit group of former Cuomo aides that returned to his inner circle as volunteers to help coordinate New York's response to the health crisis and to devise a reopening plan as the state's fiscal outlook and economy have been devastated.

"I've watched a lot of chancellors come and go," Schwartz said. "I don't think SUNY has come close to reaching its full potential."