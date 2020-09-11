SUNY Cortland pauses sports for one week due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUNY Cortland is pausing sports activities for seven days and banning a few Greek organizations from holding events for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The college announced Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases among students increased from six to 22 in the last week. Twelve students are in on-campus quarantine and three others are isolated on campus, according to the school's website. Seven students are in self-isolation.

"Although the vast majority of students are asymptomatic, this uptick in cases is cause for real concern, given the rapid growth in caseloads we've seen on other campuses, most notably SUNY Oneonta, which has recorded 700 positive cases," SUNY Cortland wrote in a news release.

There have been outbreaks reported on other college campuses in New York. SUNY Oneonta has the most cases, with 696 students testing positive for COVID-19. Another central New York school, SUNY Oswego, has 66 positive cases.

If colleges and universities have at least 100 COVID-19 cases or cases among 5% of their student population, they will be forced to close their campuses for two weeks and shift to remote learning. SUNY Oneonta has already moved to online classes for the remainder of the fall semester due to its outbreak.