SUNY Oneonta chaos puts local economy in peril

The Latte Lounge enacted a similar policy effective Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Less than a day after announcing it would be offering take-out food only, the Autumn Cafe posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closed until further notice, “due to the current environment.”

Sarah Garcia Diaz, owner of Fiesta Mexican Grill and Cantina, opted to scale back dining operations to exclusively take-out and outdoor dining beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“We’re choosing to be proactive with our decision-making. We thought this was the best way to still provide quality food in a safe environment,” said Garcia Diaz, the mother to a 4-year-old and a newborn. “To a young family, it just seems like the right decision.”

Garcia Diaz said the restaurant caters to a “fair mix” of locals and college students.

“We were curious to see how it was going to go with the college students coming back,” she said, adding that the business took a hit over the summer with fewer students and no baseball crowds.

“We have a great community that has really stepped up and supported us through all this,” Garcia Diaz said. “Our customers did a great job of coming out even more than usual.”