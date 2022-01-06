SUNY Oswego's Syracuse director moving into new leadership role

The director of SUNY Oswego's Syracuse campus is moving into a new leadership position as the university searches for its next permanent president.

The college announced Thursday that Reginald (Reg) Braggs has been appointed SUNY Oswego’s interim Executive to the President and Affirmative Action Officer, effective Jan. 10. Braggs, who has served as director of the university's Syracuse campus since March 2020, will step in for Dr. Mary C. Toale, who recently took over as Officer-in-Charge while the campus searches for its next president.

Deborah Stanley, who served as college president for 25 years, was recently named by the SUNY Board of Trustees as interim chancellor of the statewide university system.

During this period, Ryan Lynn — who has served as assistant director of SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse Campus since February 2020 — will assume the interim director role at Oswego, the college said.

As interim Executive to the President, Oswego said thst Braggs will serve as a member of the President’s Council. He will provide assistance, advice and support, and manage a wide variety of legal matters, personnel activities and confidential assignments. He will also serve as Oswego’s interim Affirmative Action Officer and as a member of the President’s UUP Labor Management team.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve in this capacity to assist SUNY Oswego in a broader role; I have been extremely fortunate to work closely with members of our Syracuse Campus and Extended Learning staff as well as other outstanding faculty, staff, administrators and students across the SUNY Oswego campus,” Braggs said in a statement. “I am looking forward to this opportunity to serve as a member of the leadership team as we move forward into 2022 with a continued vision of being a premier institution that provides a transformative experience to a diverse body of students.”

Braggs has worked for a number of years in higher education as a faculty member and administrator, teaching classes in university business schools nationally and internationally. He also completed two years as an online business course instructor. As an administrator, he has served as a vice president of student affairs/dean of students, assistant dean of a school of business, director of an entrepreneurship center and assistant vice president of community engagement at the university level, as well as an executive director at a K–12 school.

