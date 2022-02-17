Super Bowl DWI crackdown leads to dozens of arrests across New York state

Despite a public awareness campaign alerting drivers that police would be ramping up DWI enforcement over Super Bowl weekend, 14 people were charged with drunk driving in the New York State Police region that covers Auburn and Cayuga County.

The state police announced this week that its Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI traffic enforcement initiative resulted in 9,978 tickets being issued between Friday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 14.

During the campaign, funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, state police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

In a news release, police said that 180 people were arrested for DWI and that troopers investigated 529 accidents, which resulted in 64 people injured, but no fatalities.

In Troop E, which covers Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, 14 people were charged with DWI, 212 were ticketed for speeding, and 53 were charged with other offenses, including child seat and seat belt violations.

Central New York's Troop D, which includes Onondaga County, recorded 18 DWI arrests and 271 speeding tickets.

Police said that the prior year's enforcement campaign resulted in 8,923 tickets and 140 DWI arrests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2