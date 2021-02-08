Supermarket chains Tops, Price Chopper to merge

Two of the largest supermarket chains in upstate New York are planning to join forces.

Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 and Williamsville-based Tops Markets on Monday announced plans to merge, a move that will nearly double the number of the stores for the combined company.

Both operations will continue to operate under their brand names, the companies said. The biggest benefit of the merger is improved scale "across their almost perfectly contiguous footprints."

Tops operates three stores in the Cayuga County-area with locations in Auburn, Elbridge and Skaneateles. The closest Price Chopper locations are in Syracuse.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is expected to be finalized in "the coming months," the companies said. Price Chopper has 130 locations in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Tops runs 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.