Supermarket chains Tops, Price Chopper to merge

Two of the largest supermarket chains in upstate New York are planning to join forces.
Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 and Williamsville-based Tops Markets on Monday announced plans to merge, a move that will nearly double the number of the stores for the combined company.
Both operations will continue to operate under their brand names, the companies said. The biggest benefit of the merger is improved scale "across their almost perfectly contiguous footprints."
Tops operates three stores in the Cayuga County-area with locations in Auburn, Elbridge and Skaneateles. The closest Price Chopper locations are in Syracuse.
Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is expected to be finalized in "the coming months," the companies said. Price Chopper has 130 locations in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Tops runs 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper president and CEO, will be CEO of the new parent company, while Frank Curci, Tops chairman and CEO, will serve on the board of directors. Each chain will be overseen by an executive for their respective companies. The parent company will be Schenectady-based, but Tops will maintain business offices in Williamsville. Local leadership at stores is not changing.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said in a press release. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience. Given the vital role that supermarkets and their workforces play in our communities, particularly this past year, I am excited to lead the parent company of these two historic grocery retailers.”
“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” Curci said in the release. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities.”