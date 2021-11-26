'Support community': Downtown Auburn businesses open for Black Friday

AUBURN — After being closed for a while, Rudolph's Sugar Shack in downtown Auburn reopened for Black Friday.

As employees were busy mopping and putting items in their proper spots at the location at 99 Genesee St., owner Dawn Schulz said she was excited to reopen the business. The name has changed from Rudolph's Ice Cream to Rudolph's Sugar Shack, where in addition to serving ice cream, retail goods such as various types of candy are now available.

Schulz said the business was open for a few months before closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation work at the 99 Genesee St. building since the Schulzes announced back in 2019 they were receiving $173,000 of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, allocated toward renovating the shop's space and the floors above to be apartments.

Friday was a "soft opening" for Rudolph's, Schulz said, with a full opening Saturday. She wanted the business open in time for Auburn's downtown holiday parade Saturday and the holiday season. Black Friday is known as the day when stores often go "in the black," or become profitable for the year. She talked about the importance of shopping locally on Black Friday, on Small Business Saturday or any other day of the year.

"No. 1, it helps support community. If everyone is shopping locally than the community can sustain keeping local shops open," Schulz said. "And I think you can find unique items."

She said around noon that Rudolph's doors were open and the business would be "completely ready and open" by evening. In addition to what was already available, Schulz said the business would be adding "more and more retail and sweets over the next several weeks."

Various establishments were open downtown as small businesses have contended with the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from chain stores. Next door to Rudolph's was Regenerations, a thrift and consignment boutique. Owner Sue Waby and employee Julie Howard hauled in a new large shelf into the store at 101 Genesee St. Waby and Howard then began placing different items on the shelf and Waby used a finger to smooth creases.

Waby said there some sales earlier Friday but the store's "big day" would be Small Business Saturday. Personally, she feels Black Friday is geared more towards big box stores but Waby noted there are people who come out to support local enterprises. She said Regenerations has dedicated customers, who she thanked, and mentioned her loyal customers also spread the word about the store.

The storefront was filled with furniture she has done work on to give them "a facelift." Furniture pieces were adorned with various items, with a strong red-and-green Christmas theme as holiday tunes gently played. Waby noted she had done work on a mid-century modern dresser. The location also had other items such as paint and previously owned women's clothing.

She said the idea of upcycling items is popular among younger generations, she also tries to be environmentally conscious and it's important to her the handcrafted wooden pieces she finds are not dumped in a landfill. Waby also said younger people are often on "somewhat limited funds, they're getting established in apartments or homes" and is conscious of that while providing quality goods. She added she has customers of all ages and socioeconomic statuses.

Waby said downtown Auburn has been experiencing a resurgence, adding "we're just trying to encourage people to not only come downtown for bars and restaurants and music and other forms of entertainment, but to come down and have places to shop."

"We still would love to have more boutique retail, but for people who do that, it's people like me who are individuals, we're not corporations with a big bankroll behind us," she said. "So it's risky, but you've got to think it out and say, 'OK, can I sell enough of whatever I'm selling to pay the rent?' basically, is what it comes down to."

Elsewhere, Dominic Tibbetts couldn't take his eyes off a large T-shirt quilt at Quilts By Commission, at 53 Genesee St. The owner, Stephanie McCall, had used various shirts from Tibbetts' daughter, Madelynn, which commemorated high school and college events and others over the years, to create a custom quilt that McCall said took her 4.5 days to make.

Dominic came by Friday to pick up the quilt, which is a Christmas present for Madelynn. His gaze still aimed at the quilt with an ever-present smile on his face, Dominic said his girlfriend, Michelle Orbino, became aware of McCall through Facebook, and McCall created the quilt down to his and Orbino's specifications, including putting images of a German Shepard on the back, since Madelynn has a dog.

McCall was communicative from the start of the process, Dominic said, adding McCall sent them pictures of the quilt, although he said pictures don't do the final product justice. He added he is glad he went to McCall instead of going online, and the quilt made him speechless.

"I know my daughter's going to just be speechless too," he said.

After Dominic left, a smile still on his face, with a large box containing the quilt, McCall said she has been in the quilting business for 16 years but opened her first brick-and-mortar location in September. She said Black Friday was going well.

"There's been a lot of push for small businesses, local businesses, to be (at) the forefront, to try to shop local and explore your downtown shops," McCall said. "I think people are eager to enjoy this sort of old town feeling, where it's personalized service and it's the person who lives down the street."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

