'Support our community': Presbyterian church holds craft market in Auburn

AUBURN — For Amy Heath and Tina Lader, the Creative Arts Market is a way for them to socialize and get out, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market event, at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, 108 South St., Auburn, featured the work of various artisans and craftspeople Saturday. Set to be held every second and fourth Saturday through June, the event began in late January. The building had formerly been the historic Case Mansion, but it was reopened in 2017 by the First Presbyterian Church as the event and retreat center.

Heath and Lader, who are niece and aunt, respectively, both had goods displayed on tables at a corner of one spot at the center. Lader's business, also by her husband Rick, was Mountain Morning Farm, while Heath was running Amy's Artful Creations. Heath's spot included items such as Chakra sets, stone grids and macramé hangers.

There was also a table with knitted, crocheted and sewn goods from Lader's daughter Taylor Peters. Lader's table had honey from her and Rick's farm of the same name in the hamlet of Borodino and syrup from Sherwood Road Sugar Shack.

Lader and Heath said they started selling crafts since their children were young but now that their children are out of the house, their businesses are things for them to do. They said people had been coming in and out of the market all day.

The two also participated in the market event at the center earlier this month. That was the first craft show either of them had done since the pandemic began, although Lader had been involved in farmers' markets. Heath said they were both happy being out and talked about why they've been a part of the market event.

"It's mainly just socialization and fun money. The kids are all grown, we need some fun money," Heath said.

Saturday's event was the third market event at the center. The events have featured luncheons, with The Rev. Banu Moore busy making food Saturday. Moore, who is originally from Turkey and is co-pastor of the Presbyterian church with her husband, the Rev. James Moore, said the church supports community arts. The church had formerly hosted events in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Art Council before the pandemic, Banu Moore said, but the council eventually went to Willard Memorial Chapel.

While preparing vegetables, garlic bread and more with volunteers, Moore said the church wanted to showcase local art and help artists and crafters generate income. She added that she feels it is important to "buy local, support local community, buy local art," she said.

"The more we support our community, the more our community is nurtured and grows and art is an essential part of that," Moore said.

Other displays included items such as sweaters, hats and bottles from Ancient Archive Design, with Patrizia Lafler and her daughter Anna Lafler, 11, holding down the fort. Another room featured an array of work from various artists. Deborah Morales had repurposed items such as stuffed animals/dog tug toys — with help from her daughter Catalina Morales — while Deborah's friend Carmen McLean, originally from Mexico, had indigenous items from the country. The business MiMi Repurposed it! from Marianne "MiMi" Langtry also showed off different repurposed goods.

Cathy Hamilton, who had just bought a gnome ornament made out of a pine cone from Langtry, said she has attended the craft market event every time it has been held so far.

"It's such a beautiful building and I like to help out the church and the community," Hamilton said.

Retired architect Ron Bachta displayed various wooden pieces cut by a scroll saw, with shapes made to look like fairies, dragons, cats and more. Bachta said he found time to focus on crafting once he retired around 18 years ago.

He said his efforts require patience and a vision of how a rough piece of wood could "turn into something that's functional and useful and beautiful."

Bachta said Saturday's market attendance was slow but it was better at the previous two events. He is optimistic about the market's future.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "Who knows where it could go?"

