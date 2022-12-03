'Support the community': Families meet Santa at Christmas in Moravia

MORAVIA — Bethany Nelson Mendoza remembers enjoying the Christmas in Moravia event when she was younger, so she wanted to share the experience with her son.

Nelson Mendoza and her boy, Fabricio Mendoza, were among the people scattered on Main Street Saturday, where different seasonal activities were being held. The annual event was sponsored by the Moravia-Locke Chamber of Commerce.

After a performance at Community Bank from the Groton-based Jen X Academy of Dance ended, Nelson Mendoza mentioned she is from the area and said she has been coming to the event since she was a child. As a local teacher, she said she likes to support the students at the event who are a part of different class fundraisers. Nelson Mendoza talked about why she wanted to bring Fabricio, 5, to the festivities.

"I wanted to have some some of the same memories that I had, because Christmas in Moravia always kicked off the Christmas for me as a kid, and be able to have him share in those times," she said. "I can share it in with my students, too, and I think it's a really special opportunity."

Fabricio, who had a Christmas-themed snake painted on his face, said his favorite part was seeing Santa Claus, as Nelson Mendoza noted ol' Saint Nick had been seen around the area earlier that day.

"Santa is real," Fabricio said.

Ggames and crafts were hosted at the Clifford E. Galbraith VFW post and the Moravia Hope Pantry, the New Hope Fire Department and other organizations gave away goods for raffle prizes andsold items at the Four Town First Aid Squad building.

Stacy White of Stacy's Creative Designs was in the Four Town building providing face paintings for children, including Kataleah Wakefield, 4, who was being given Santa's white beard at one point. A horse could be seen clopping along Main Street, carrying wagon passengers for rides.

A crowd packed with children and adults gathered at the parking lot of Kinney Drugs for a raffle drawing, where two bikes donated by Pennell's Auto, a snowboard, fishing poles and several sleds were available. Hailey Palmer, 11, won one of the sleds, which she gave to her younger brother, Cameron, 4.

Santa Claus arrived at the Kinney parking lot in a fire truck from the Moravia Fire Department, with horns blaring. Due to Santa Claus being busy with events all over the world, Jeff Allen filled in for him, greeting wide-eyed attendees at the raffle. When Allen, complete with Santa's red suit, got off the truck, some children unleashed high-pitched shouts of excitement as if a rock star just walked up. Wearing Santa hats, Joshua Marnell, a member of the Moravia-Locke chamber, and volunteer Jeremy Fenner took the tickets.

After the drawing, Wade Landis, vice president of the chamber, said the organization has emphasized having community business be involved in Christmas in Moravia. Marnell and Fenner and said they enjoy seeing the anticipation of the children and the jubilation of the prize winners. Fenner said he was asked to volunteer for the event last year, and then decided to come back this year.

"It's so fun to see the kids so excited," he said.

Allen went to a nearby gazebo after the drawing so children could visit with Santa. Sisters Mackenzie and Gracie Badman approached with their faces painted to look like unicorns. Mackenzie, 4, told Santa she wanted Barbies for Christmas, while Gracie, 3, said she wanted a unicorn. Allen turned his head toward some people nearby dressed as Santa's elves.

"Do we still make unicorns?" he asked.

After the visit with Santa, the girls' parents, Richard Badman and Kim Stramba, said they are both from Moravia and wanted to take their daughters to the event.

"Support the community, get the kids involved," Badman said.