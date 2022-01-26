Surge over? Cayuga County's COVID-19 case rate down 32%

One statistic could be a sign that the post-holiday COVID-19 surge in Cayuga County is over.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's seven-day case rate was 839.69 per 100,000 people, down 32.03% in one week. The CDC reported a seven-day average of 91.2857 new cases, a drop from 128.714 on Jan. 18.

The data is an indication that the county is past its COVID spike. Before the Cayuga County Health Department stopped reporting numbers of new daily cases, there were 3,402 new cases in January — the most in any month since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county set a new daily case record with 387 on Jan. 14.

Although there are positive developments, COVID-19 maintains a presence in the county. The health department said Wednesday that there are 469 active cases, up from 448 on Tuesday. The active case count during the winter surge reached a high of 850 on Jan. 9, but has been on the decline over the last few weeks.

Hospitalizations increased by one, from 18 to 19, in 24 hours. A majority of the hospitalized patients (11 of 19) are unvaccinated, according to the health department.

The patients range in age from two in their 30s, both of whom are unvaccinated, to one in their 90s who is vaccinated. Most of the hospitalized residents (13 of 19) are ages 60 or older. Six are under 60, including four in their 50s.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 60.7% among eligible residents ages 5 and older and 57.6% among the entire population. About half of all residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the CDC.

