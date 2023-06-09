Officials are asking for cooperation from the public during a survey of invasive pests that will include workers seeking access to private property.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is surveying for three invasive plant pests in New York this year: the box tree moth, spotted lanternfly and the European cherry fruit fly.

The inspection service is asking residents and business owners to help limit the spread of invasive plant pests by following local quarantines and allowing agricultural survey teams onto their property for survey work and to hang insect traps.

In a news release, the USDA said the insect traps help agricultural officials track invasive insect movement and are crucial to mounting an effective response against these damaging pests. Cooperation from the public is essential for the success of the program, the USDA said. USDA and state surveyors working in the field will have official credentials identifying them as USDA or state employees. The surveys are now underway and will continue through the fall.