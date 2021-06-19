SUV rolls over in two-vehicle crash in Auburn

It appeared that no one had been seriously injured, but a Saturday evening crash in Auburn was violent enough to force one vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Arterial West and Seminary Avenue, just a block from the Auburn police and fire departments.

An SUV ended up on its roof on Seminary Avenue in front of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, and a nearby sedan had significant front-end damage.

Everyone involved got out of their vehicles unassisted, although one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Several fire department personnel responded to the site, and police officers were taking statements and interviewing witnesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

