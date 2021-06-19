 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV rolls over in two-vehicle crash in Auburn
alert
AUBURN

SUV rolls over in two-vehicle crash in Auburn

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

It appeared that no one had been seriously injured, but a Saturday evening crash in Auburn was violent enough to force one vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Arterial West and Seminary Avenue, just a block from the Auburn police and fire departments.

An SUV ended up on its roof on Seminary Avenue in front of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, and a nearby sedan had significant front-end damage.

Everyone involved got out of their vehicles unassisted, although one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Several fire department personnel responded to the site, and police officers were taking statements and interviewing witnesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: City of Auburn Juneteenth Day proclamation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News