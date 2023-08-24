Volunteers needed

Volunteers are sought to help with the return of The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County in September.

The wall, a three-quarters-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will come to Falcon Park along with a mobile education center on Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Less than 50% of that weekend's volunteer shifts are currently filled, making the need urgent.

Volunteer orientation will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, following a pig roast dinner. Volunteers will also receive T-shirts and refreshments. Volunteer duties will include setup, parking assistance greeting visitors, assisting with finding names on the wall and name rubbings, providing information at the wall and the mobile education center, answering questions and handing out brochures.

The wall will be free and open to the public, 24 hours a day. It last came to Cayuga County in 2017, when it drew more than 8,000 visitors at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron.

For more information, visit thewallthatheals.org. To sign up to volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c084fa4a82dabf5c70-thewall# or call (315) 253-1281.