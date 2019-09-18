AUBURN — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is growing. There has been an uptick in passengers this year and larger airplanes are being used to transport central New Yorkers to destinations across the country.
Jason Terreri, the airport's executive director, wants that to continue. At the Wednesday Morning Roundtable in Auburn, he outlined his plan to improve the traveler experience and revealed what he's doing to bring more airlines — including Southwest — to the airport.
Terreri, who has been serving as executive director since May, said there has been a 12.9% increase in passengers using the airport. The airport provides service to 24 nonstop destinations, most of which are east of the Mississippi River.
With the unmanned aerial systems sector growing in central New York, there is more of a demand for travel to the western United States. Much of the research and development is being done out west, Terreri said, so they're looking to add destinations.
It's not the only way the airport can grow. Terreri said the seat capacity on airlines that provide service at the airport has increased. In June 2019, seat capacity was up 21% over the total number of seats in 2018. There has been steady growth — 13 or 14% — in the ensuing months.
The benefits of increased seat capacity include larger planes — Terreri said they are no longer flying regional jets in and out of the airport — and the availability of first class, economy and other seating that wasn't offered before. It's also resulting in lower airfares for passengers.
"Our airfares are declining and declining faster than our competitive airports," he said. "We still have a little bit higher airfares, but they are coming down."
Terreri highlighted a four-point plan for the airport: Creating a "sense of place" environment, improve the customer experience, create a cost competitive environment for airlines and diversify the airport's lines of business.
The goal with the sense of place is to showcase what central New York has to offer. Terreri noted that the airport didn't have a sign promoting the New York State Fair. The region's most popular beverages and food products are being offered at the airport. He wants to change that.
Some of his ideas include having a Finger Lakes wine bar or bringing in craft brewers to serve drinks.
"There's so much opportunity to promote the region at your airport," Terreri said.
To improve the customer experience, Terreri said there's a demand for a business lounge. That would help travelers who are coming to the region for business. The airport also plans to address parking. Its parking deck is 37 years old, he said, and is in need of improvements. The availability of parking is also a challenge, with the lots often at capacity.
If they can improve the customer experience, Terreri said "people are going to want to come to your airport and fly."
His other goals include keeping costs down and expansion. The airport has a lot of land that could be used for what he called "non-aeronautical" opportunities, such as hotels and gas stations that are within a short distance to the terminal.
He also addressed whether the airport would add new airlines to its offerings. One of the common questions asked is whether Southwest, a popular low-cost airline, will come to the airport. The airline provides service in and out of other upstate airports, including Buffalo and Rochester, but isn't available at Syracuse.
Terreri said there have been conversations with several airlines, including Southwest and Spirit, about coming to Syracuse. Moxy Airlines, which is being launched in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has discussed providing service at the airport.
While there could be new airlines in the future, Terreri explained they need to see there's a demand for their service before they offer it at the airport.
"If we can't fill an airplane from a community, the airline isn't going to come," he said.