Syracuse airport traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels in April

For Syracuse Hancock International Airport, there was a return to normalcy in April.

With 225,898 passengers using the airport, traffic was up 8.5% compared to April 2019 when 208,244 passengers passed through the airport.

It's a significant feat for the airport, which saw traffic decrease during the pandemic. In 2020, it reported 445,213 enplanements — the lowest number in at least the last decade.

The sharp decline followed the airport's busiest year in three decades. In 2019, it had just shy of 2.6 million total passengers.

Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, highlighted the airport's return to pre-pandemic traffic levels.

"Our team, along with our partners in the airport, continue to work around the clock to accommodate our growing number of travelers," Terreri said.

"As traffic levels surge beyond pre-pandemic numbers, we strongly encourage travelers to give themselves plenty of time before their flight to not only comfortably get from the curb to their gate, but also enjoy the growing list of amenities our airport has to offer along the way."

As traffic increases, the Transportation Security Administration is recommending travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure, especially during peak hours. Peak hours are usually between 4:30 to 6 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.

