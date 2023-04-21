A months-long construction project on the state Thruway east of Cayuga County has begun — as well as the use of automated speed cameras that will result in drivers getting tickets in the mail.

The state Thruway Authority on Friday announced that a traffic shift was beginning and all traffic from just before exit 37 to exit 39 will be shifted onto the eastbound section of the highway for construction on the westbound lanes.

The work is part of an $84.2 million project and includes pavement reconstruction on a five-mile section of I-90, ramp reconstruction, the rehabilitation of two bridges and one bridge replacement.

Approximately five miles of the Thruway will be reconstructed in both directions between west of exit 37 (Syracuse - Liverpool - Electronics Parkway) to exit 39 (Syracuse - Fulton - I-690 - NY Route 690).

Additionally, the exit 39 (Syracuse - Fulton - I-690 - NY Route 690) ramp will be reconstructed and pavement repairs will be completed at exit 38 (Syracuse - Liverpool - County Route 57).

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the Onondaga Parkway bridge, the Onondaga Lake Outlet bridge and the replacement of the CSX Railroad bridge over I-90.

Safety upgrades include wider shoulders, new guiderails, new signage, reflective line striping for enhanced safety, drainage improvements and installation of a living snow fence. The project is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

The project begins as the state kicks off the Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring pilot program in which speeding vehicles will be photographed and tickets mailed to the registered owner.

The enforcement program began this week and will be in effect in various construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone.

The Thruway Authority said that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and that convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone can result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.