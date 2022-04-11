Syracuse-area Thruway exit to close at night this week

The state Thruway Authority said a Syracuse-area exit will be closed overnight for three days this week.

Exit 39 on the eastbound side of the Thruway will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The entrance and exit ramps will be inaccessible during the closures. The westbound ramps will not be affected.

The exit will reopen at 5 a.m. every day.

The Thruway Authority recommends motorists seeking to enter the Thruway and travel east to follow the detour to exit 34A. Eastbound vehicles wanting to exit the Thruway should use exit 40 and follow the detour signs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0