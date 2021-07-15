Syracuse-based National Guard brigade getting new commander

The Syracuse-based brigade of the New York Army National Guard is getting a new leader.
According to a news release, Col. Sean Flynn, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, who served in the Operation World Trade Center response to the 9/11 terror attacks, will take command of the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony at Fort Drum on Saturday.
Flynn will take over from Col. Robert Charlesworth who has headed the brigade since 2019.
The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is headquartered in Syracuse and is a light infantry brigade of more than 4,000 soldiers, composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion and a support battalion. Elements of the brigade are located across New York from Long Island to Jamestown.
A traditional military change of command in which the flag of the 27th Brigade will be transferred to Flynn Saturday, signifying the transfer of authority for the 4,000 soldiers of the brigade.
"In this position Colonel Flynn will be a tremendous commander, mentor and Soldier who will represent the brigade at the highest and most professional level," Major Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, said in a statement.
Flynn joined the National Guard in 2000, where his key assignments include platoon leader and company commander in the historic 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment – the "Fighting 69th" – in New York, executive officer of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment in Utica, battalion commander of the Fighting 69th, brigade executive officer of the 27th IBCT in Syracuse, and Division G-3 and chief of staff of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy.
Prior to joining the Army, Flynn served in the U.S. Air Force from 1994 to 2000, with active duty assignments as a Public Affairs Officer for the 81st Training Wing in Biloxi, Mississippi and the 354th Fighter Wing in Fairbanks, Alaska.
His major operational deployments include Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, Operation Noble Eagle in 2001, and Operation World Trade Center in 2001.
Flynn is the author of "The Fighting 69th: From Ground Zero to Baghdad" (Viking 2008), a narrative non-fiction account about the evolution of the National Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational force in the wake of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.