Syracuse-based National Guard brigade getting new commander

The Syracuse-based brigade of the New York Army National Guard is getting a new leader.

According to a news release, Col. Sean Flynn, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, who served in the Operation World Trade Center response to the 9/11 terror attacks, will take command of the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony at Fort Drum on Saturday.

Flynn will take over from Col. Robert Charlesworth who has headed the brigade since 2019.

The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is headquartered in Syracuse and is a light infantry brigade of more than 4,000 soldiers, composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion and a support battalion. Elements of the brigade are located across New York from Long Island to Jamestown.

A traditional military change of command in which the flag of the 27th Brigade will be transferred to Flynn Saturday, signifying the transfer of authority for the 4,000 soldiers of the brigade.

"In this position Colonel Flynn will be a tremendous commander, mentor and Soldier who will represent the brigade at the highest and most professional level," Major Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, said in a statement.