Syracuse broadcaster Rod Wood retires after 50-year career

Rod Wood, a familiar face to generations of television viewers in central New York, is retiring.
WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9 announced the retirement Wednesday. Wood spent more than 50 years in broadcasting, 44 of those at NewsChannel 9. His last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the station will broadcast “Rod Wood: A Celebration” at 7 p.m. that day, an hour-long special looking back at his career.
“What a remarkable accomplishment ... Rod spending five plus decades in broadcasting in the Syracuse market. The people he’s helped, the viewers he’s impacted in a positive and professional way on NewsChannel 9 for over 44 years. He truly is the Dean of Central New York broadcasters," VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said in a news release. "There will never be another like him and I am truly grateful for what he has done for this community, the station and our business.”
The company said that Wood joined NewsChannel 9 in 1976 after a 10-year career at the former WHEN-TV and Radio. Prior to that he worked at WNDR Radio and WOLF Radio. A father of five and grandfather of 10, Wood is a U.S. Army veteran. WSYR-TV said that while in the Army, Wood was a member of the 504th Military Police Battalion during the Berlin Wall and Cuban Missile Crisis.
Wood partnered at the anchor desk for over 30 years with Carrie Lazarus, one of the longest tenures of any anchor team in American broadcast history, the station said. Recognizing that accomplishment, they were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011.
Wood continued his broadcasting career for the last five years co-anchoring the news each night with Christie Casciano. Wood has also been part of numerous awards that include New York State Broadcasters Association, Associated Press and the Edward R. Murrow Awards. He is also a former president of the Syracuse Press Club and was elected to the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.
In April, NewsChannel 9 explained that Wood's absence from the news desk was because he had been "hunkered down at home for the last few weeks, as he tries to avoid COVID-19."
The station said that he had been "feeling fine, but as he is approaching his 80th birthday, NewsChannel 9 thought it was best that he stays home during the pandemic."
