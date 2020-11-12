Syracuse broadcaster Ron Wood retires after 50-year career

Rod Wood, a familiar face to generations of television viewers in central New York, is retiring.

WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9 announced the retirement Wednesday. Wood spent more than 50 years in broadcasting, 44 of those at NewsChannel 9. His last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the station will broadcast “Rod Wood: A Celebration” at 7 p.m. that day, an hour-long special looking back at his career.

“What a remarkable accomplishment ... Rod spending five plus decades in broadcasting in the Syracuse market. The people he’s helped, the viewers he’s impacted in a positive and professional way on NewsChannel 9 for over 44 years. He truly is the Dean of Central New York broadcasters," VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said in a news release. "There will never be another like him and I am truly grateful for what he has done for this community, the station and our business.”

The company said that Wood joined NewsChannel 9 in 1976 after a 10-year career at the former WHEN-TV and Radio. Prior to that he worked at WNDR Radio and WOLF Radio. A father of five and grandfather of 10, Wood is a U.S. Army Veteran. WSYR-TV said that while in the Army, Wood was a member of the 504th Military Police Battalion during the Berlin Wall and Cuban Missile Crisis.