Syracuse Catholic Diocese seeks bankruptcy protection

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on Friday became the third of New York’s eight dioceses to file for bankruptcy protection as it defends itself against more than 100 lawsuits alleging clergy sexual misconduct.

Bishop Douglas Lucia said financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic, which closed churches in March, worsened the financial picture. The Chapter 11 filing estimates $10 million to $50 million in assets, and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities.

“Without a reorganization, the diocese and claimants will face a slow, unpredictable and costly process that would require years of court involvement,” Lucia wrote in a public letter. “Such a protracted process would delay justice for the victims and only prolong their pain and suffering.”

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court comes as the number of lawsuits filed by people who claim to have been sexually abused as children continues to grow. New York last year passed a law allowing victims of childhood sexual abuse to file claims that had previously been barred because the allegations were too old.

The original deadline for those suing under the Child Victims Act was Aug. 14. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May extended it to Jan. 14, 2021, because of COVID-19. A bill approved by the Legislature would set the deadline in August 2021.