A Syracuse man was convicted of multiple drug crimes in Cayuga County Court on Wednesday.

Chanchhayavan Chourb, 32, was found guilty following a three-day jury trial of one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B Felony, and one fourth-degree count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, for possessing more than 1/8th of an ounce of cocaine with the intent to sell.

According to a press release from the Cayuga County DA's Office, at approximately 1 a.m. July 1, 2022 while in the area of South Street and Chedell Place, in Auburn, Chourb, possessed approximately six grams of powder cocaine and over three grams of crack cocaine packaged for re-sale. In the aggregate, the cocaine weighed well in excess of 1/8th of an ounce.

Chourb was stopped by members of the Auburn Police Department following his failure to use his turn signal while changing lanes. Once pulled over, police learned that Chourb possessed only a learner's permit, and as the sole occupant, was not legally able to operate the vehicle.

Members of APD then ordered Chourb to exit the vehicle. Once out of the car, Chourb attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Once in custody, members of APD discovered a large bag of cocaine in the northbound lane of South Street near where Chourb fled. Members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force were then called in to assist in the investigation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Britton H. Bouchard and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Azzarelli.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and appreciate the time and consideration the jurors gave listening to and reviewing the evidence throughout the trial.” District Attorney Grome Antonacci said in the press release. “We commend the quick response and efforts of the Auburn Police Department and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force in removing these narcotics from our community.”

Chourb faces a maximum term of 15 years of imprisonment with three years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29. Chourb was remanded to the custody of the Cayuga County Jail without bail pending sentencing.