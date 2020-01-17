Syracuse principal appointed as Auburn schools administrator

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has named a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Sarah Cupelli, the principal of Bellevue Elementary School in the Syracuse City School District, was approved for the administrative position at an emergency Auburn board of education meeting Friday night, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo confirmed via text message.

Cupelli will replace Krista Martin, who went on leave over the summer. When asked about why Martin went on leave, Pirozzolo said the district doesn't publicly discuss personnel issues. Martin, who was picked for the curriculum and instruction role in August 2017, resigned in December 2019.

Leela George, Martin's predecessor, was brought on as an independent contractor for curriculum in July 2019. George's contract ended on Dec. 31, but was extended at a board meeting Jan. 14. She will be with the district for a transitional period, so Cupelli will be able to reach out to her.

