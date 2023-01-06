Syracuse, Rochester hearings set for proposed state Assembly redistricting

Public hearings on redrawing New York State Assembly districts will include meetings in Syracuse and Rochester.

The state Independent Redistricting Commission will hold a series of 12 public hearings across the state to receive feedback on its draft redistricting plan for new Assembly districts.

The bipartisan commission developed its draft map after a state court ruled that the Assembly maps drawn by legislators were unconstitutional. The maps must be redrawn before the 2024 election.

The state constitution requires the commission to hold hearings in the cities of Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and White Plains, as well as the counties of Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, Richmond, Nassau and Suffolk.

Meetings include:

5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Multi-Purpose Room, 161 Chestnut St.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Syracuse University College of Law, Melanie Gray Ceremonial Courtroom, Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Ave.

Information on signing up to attend a meeting or to submit comments online can be found on the commission's website. Comments may also be sent by mail to:

Submissions

Independent Redistricting Commission

250 Broadway 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10007

In a news release, the commission said that further information regarding these hearings will be available on the commission’s website, NYIRC.gov, in the coming days and weeks. Recordings of the hearings will be made available to the public following each hearing’s completion.