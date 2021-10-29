Syracuse television stalwart Dan Cummings, a Cayuga County native, set to retire

Longtime Syracuse television reporter Dan Cummings will be signing off for the final time before the end of the year.

WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9 announced Friday that Cummings, who was born and raised in southern Cayuga County, will be retiring Dec. 30. Most recently serving as morning news anchor, Cummings has been at NewsChannel 9 for 37 years.

WSYR said that after earning a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree from Cornell University, Cummings got his start in radio at WNYR in Rochester, WTKO in Ithaca, and WHEN in Syracuse. He joined NewsChannel 9 in 1984 as an assignment editor, and during his time at the station, he has held many positions, including reporter, anchor, managing editor, assistant news director, and news director. He began anchoring "The Morning News" in 2008.

In 2013 he was honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for “Saints Among Us.” He has won New York State Broadcasters awards and been nominated for regional Emmy awards for sharing the stories of local Veterans through “Veterans Voices.” His final “Veterans Voices” special will air at 7 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Cummings has twice been honored with the Press Club’s Professional Standards Awards, and in 2018 he received the Press Club’s highest honor, being named to the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.

“Since 1984, the owners and local managers of NewsChannel 9 have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to grow and learn something new every day,” Cummings said in a news release. “I will be forever grateful for the friends I’ve made at this TV station and for the pure joy of working with so many talented and creative professionals.”

“Congratulations to Dan that after spending almost four decades with NewsChannel 9 he is ready for his next chapter," WSYR-TV Syracuse VP and General Manager Bill Evans said in a statement. "Dan has made a tremendous impact on so many people, businesses, and charities during his broadcasting career. I am truly grateful for what Dan has done for this community, the lives he has touched, and the positive impact he has had on NewsChannel 9 and our employees over his historic career.”

WSYR said that Cummings lives in Syracuse with his wife, Danielle, and is the proud father of Anna and Jonah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0